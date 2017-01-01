Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dustin Johnson hits a drive on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament Wednesday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the seventh hole during the rain delayed second round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club, June 17, 2016 in Oakmont, Pa. Johnson had the perfect temperament to handle such a mental test last year at Oakmont when he won the U.S. Open. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dustin Johnson hits from some tall fescue on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament Wednesday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)