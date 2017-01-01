Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Correction shows Steve Trattner. While the US Open takes place at Erin Hills this week, the man who discovered the land where the course was built will watch on TV from his prison cell. Trattner is serving a 35-year sentence for killing his wife. (Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2011 file photo, Tom Lewis, of England, hits out of some rough in a trap on the first hole during the second round of match play at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wis. The man who first imagined the grassy Wisconsin cattle farm as a potential piece of the U.S. Open's hallowed history will see that vision come to life this week. While the action unfolds at Erin Hills, Steve Trattner will be watching on TV from his prison cell 40 miles away. Trattner, 55, is the one-time software programmer whose passion for golf led him to call a Milwaukee-area millionaire businessman, Bob Lang. He persuaded Lang to look at the farm on what's known as the Kettle Moraine, a land formation in east-central Wisconsin shaped thousands of years ago by buried glacial ice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
A lone oak tree stands between the 15th and 16 holes during the U.S. Open golf tournament media day at Erin Hills, Wis. The man who first imagined the grassy Wisconsin cattle farm as a potential piece of the U.S. Open's hallowed history will see that vision come to life this week. While the action unfolds at Erin Hills, Steve Trattner will be watching on TV from his prison cell 40 miles away. Trattner, 55, is the one-time software programmer whose passion for golf led him to call a Milwaukee-area millionaire businessman, Bob Lang. He persuaded Lang to look at the farm on what's known as the Kettle Moraine, a land formation in east-central Wisconsin shaped thousands of years ago by buried glacial ice. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)