Plastic surgeon Rodrigo Munoz poses for a portrait, at home in Mexico City. President Donald Trump loomed large in the mind of Mexico City plastic surgeon Rodrigo Munoz as he was deciding where to go for a winter ski vacation. Munoz has skied in Nevada and New Mexico but what he and many others perceive as Trump's hostile posture toward Mexico made him seek out a more hospitable climate to spend his time and money. He went to the Canadian Rockies instead. "I don't want to go to a country that does not accept the people from my country," the 38-year-old said following his recent return from a week-long trip. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
In this June 29, 2016 photo, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa. Canada has seen a surge of visitors from Mexico since December 2016, when it lifted a visa requirement that had been imposed in 2009. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this July 14, 2009 photo, Mexican tourist Borris Frias takes a picture of his travel partners Noe Montano, left, and Erick Ruiz as they visit Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. Canada has seen a surge of visitors from Mexico since December 2016, when it lifted a visa requirement that had been imposed in 2009. The change was planned before the U.S. election, but it is widely viewed as a reflection of warmer relations between Canada and Mexico. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick)