Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Sept. 29, 2014 photo, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, speaks at a GOP Get Out the Vote rally in Independence, Ohio. Renacci, who entered the 2018 Ohio governor's race Monday has served in Congress since 2011 and is a longtime entrepreneur from the northeast Ohio city of Wadsworth. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
In this March 6, 2015 photo, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio (center) participates in a discussion while visiting the Cleveland Auto Show in Cleveland. Renacci, who entered the 2018 Ohio governor's race Monday has served in Congress since 2011 and is a longtime entrepreneur from the northeast Ohio city of Wadsworth. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)