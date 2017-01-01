Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Dec. 2012, file photo, a couple descend an escalator while shopping at an H& M store, in Atlanta. U.S. consumers increased their spending at retail businesses in December, buying more autos, furniture and clothing. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)
In this Dec. 2012, photo, holiday shoppers walk past a large Christmas tree at Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach, Calif. U.S. consumers increased their spending at retail businesses in December, buying more autos, furniture and clothing. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)