Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced Warmbier's detention Jan. 22, 2016, and the University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison at hard labor after a televised confession that he tried to steal a propaganda banner. As President Donald Trump's administration takes office one year later, there's been little public word about what has happened to Warmbier. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
A pair hugs and cries outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13 in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier (center) is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13 as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Otto Warmbier, center on a stretcher, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is loaded into an ambulance after being carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
The legs of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, are seen as medical personnel transfer him from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Supporters gather at the Wyoming Civic Center after Fred Warmbier, father of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, spoke during a news conference, June 15, at Wyoming High School in Cincinnati. Otto Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released to his home state of Ohio on Tuesday in a coma. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
American student Otto Warmbier holds onto handwritten notes as Warmbier is presented to the reporters Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)
American student Otto Warmbier, right, bows as Warmbier is presented to the reporters on Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)