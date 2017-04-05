Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Syria's Deputy United Nations Ambassador Mounzer Mounzer speaks during a Security Council meeting on Syria, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko, left, confer with aides, while Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, right, listens during a Security Council meeting on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Nikki Haley, United States' Ambassador United Nations, shows pictures of Syrian victims of chemical attacks as she addresses a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Russia's deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov listens during a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)