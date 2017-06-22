Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A tobacco free sign is set-up outside the student union on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron engineering graduate Malindu Perera, 24, lights up a cigarette after leaving a summer class last week at the University of Akron. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A tobacco free sign is set-up outside the student union at the University of Akron. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kyle Metzger, a social smoker, talks about what campus will be like without cigarettes. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron pre-med student Vincent Park, 19, of Cincinnati smokes near a parking garage on campus at the University of Akron. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron engineering graduate Malindu Perera, 24, smokes a cigarette after a summer class. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cigarettes collect in an ash tray on campus at the University of Akron. Starting on July 1, The University of Akron will be a smoke-free campus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)