Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear poses for a selfie with University of Akron president Matthew Wilson before she rode in a derby car outside the school after Wilson announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear rides in a derby car as University of Akron president Matthew Wilson (second from left) watches outside the school after he announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seiberling CLC fourth grade students Jazmere Bell (left) and Nyah Williamson amuse themselves after University of Akron president Matthew Wilson announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition at the school on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron president Matthew Wilson (far right) announces UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition at Seiberling CLC as fourth, fifth and sixth grade students listen on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
