Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron forward Nick Harney (right) is fouled by Ball State center Zach Fields on a drive to the basket during the first half in the Zips 71-64 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (10) tries to block a shot by Ball State forward Majok Majok (55) as he is fouled by teammate Pat Forsythe during the first half in the Zips 71-64 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)