Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron head basketball coach Keith Dambrot talks to his team during a time out on the sideline during the Zips 68-56 victory over Central Michigan University in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Feb. 2013 in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Brian Walsh (right) fights for a rebound with Ohio University guard Walter Offutt during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Feb. 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
In this photo taken Feb. 2013, Akron's Zeke Marshall (44) shoots against the Central Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game in Akron, Ohio. With the nation's longest winning streak, a dominant center with NBA potential, a fiery coach and LeBron James as a supporter, Akron could become the next mid-major to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)