Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Zeke Marshall (44) shoots over Creighton's Ethan Wragge (34) in the first half of their game in Dec. 2012. in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Akron's Zeke Marshall tries to block a shot by Middle Tennessee State's Neiko Hunter in the first half of a game in Dec. 2012, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (44) shoots over Creighton's Ethan Wragge (34) in the first half of their game in Dec. 2012. in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
John Carroll's Dan Hennessey (left), Danny Wallack (5) and Kenny Janz (45) swarm Akron's Zeke Marshall in the first half of a game at the University of Akron's Rhodes Arena in Nov. 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)