Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (1) tries to score over Western Michigan defenders Connor Tava (2) and Darius Paul in the second half of the Zips 65-43 victory over the Broncos in their Mid-American Conference opener at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
In this photo taken Feb. 5, 2013, Akron's Alex Abreu brings the ball up against the Central Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game in Akron, Ohio. With the nation's longest winning streak, a dominant center with NBA potential, a fiery coach and LeBron James as a supporter, Akron could become the next mid-major to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (left) is fouled by Western Michigan forward A. J. Avery in the first half of the Zips 65-43 victory over the Broncos in their Mid-American Conference opener at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head basketball coach Keith Dambrot shouts at a player from the sideline during the Zips 68-56 victory over Central Michigan University in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
In this photo taken Feb. 5, 2013, Akron's Alex Abreu (11) talks with Demetrius Treadwell (1) and Zeke Marshall (44) during an NCAA college basketball game against Central Michigan in Akron, Ohio. With the nation's longest winning streak, a dominant center with NBA potential in Marshall, a fiery coach and LeBron James as a supporter, Akron could become the next mid-major to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)