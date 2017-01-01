Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sonoco Products recruiter Marc Bilek (left) talks to University of Akron mechanical engineering student Cady Bruce at a job fair at the Student Union Ballroom on Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron mechanical engineering student Tyler Sabo (left) listens to Jim Hamm, director of staff engineering & product safety at Ridge Tool at a job fair at the Student Union Ballroom on campus Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)