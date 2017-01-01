Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron White quarterback Dalton Easton drops back to pass in the first quarter of the Blue and White game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron White quarterback Dalton Easton drops back to pass in the first quarter of the Blue and White game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Blue linebacker Jatavis Brown grabs the face mask of White running back Hakeem Lawrence in the first quarter Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron White cornerback Malachi Freeman breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Blue receiver Jerrod Dillard in the second quarter Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Blue receiver L.T. Smith hauls in a pass as White linebacker Jatavis Brown defends on the first quarter play Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Blue receiver Tyrell Goodman can't hold on to a first quarter pass as White cornerback Malachi Freeman defends on the play Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Blue quarterback Kyle Pohl is pressured by White defensive end Alfonso Horner in the second quarter Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)