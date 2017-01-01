Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Zips quarterback Dalton Williams (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Miami (Ohio) quarterback Zac Dysert (4) passes under pressure from Akron defensive end Nico Caponi (58) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011, in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Miami (Ohio) fullback Justin Semmes (46) is pursued by Akron defenders Nico Caponi (58) and Brian Wagner (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011, in Oxford, Ohio. Semmes rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won 35-3. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Akron quarterback Dalton Williams (right) hands off to Karl Bostick during spring practice for the University of Akron football team at the UA indoor practice facility on Saturday, March 31, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)