Doucet Creamer, a civil engineering student at the University of Akron (second from left) and a member of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) advises Akron Public Schools eighth graders (from left) Da'Veonna Nash, Maliq Dancy, Jeyden Samuels, and Ma Cho, as they students build a structure made from spaghetti and marshmallows during the (NSBE) STEM event at the University of Akron Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Doucet Creamer a civil engineering student at the University of Akron and a member of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) measures the height of the marshmallow and spaghetti structure made by Akron Public Schools eighth graders Dakota Baechel , (left) Navaeh Witherspoon, Jaion Gordon, and Bivek Subba, during the NSBE STEM event at the University of Akron Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Public Schools eighth graders (from left) Da'Veonna Nash, Nan Moe, Marcaja Turner, Dakota Baechel, and Jeyden Samuels, build a car as they participate in the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) STEM event at the University of Akron Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron mechanical engineering student Keondrae Robinson (left) and biomedical engineering student Chevonne Anderson assist eighth grader Khatonia Ford, with making ice cream illustrating the importance of chemical engineering during the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) STEM event at the University of Akron Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Drake Smalley (right) a mechanical engineering student at the University of Akron and a member of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) advises eighth grader Dakota Baechel, on how to increase the height of her team's structure that is made from marshmallows and spaghetti during the NSBE STEM event at the University of Akron Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)