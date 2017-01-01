Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Leo, the cat owned by Gillian Strait, 19, was allegedly killed by a former roommate, who is thought to be the first person charged in Summit County under the Dick Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony. This is the first time a case has been brought under Dick Goodard's Law in Summit County that makes animal abuse a felony. (Photo courtesy Gillian Strait)
Leo, the cat owned by Gillian Strait, 19, was allegedly killed by a former roommate, who is thought to be the first person charged in Summit County under the Dick Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony. This is the first time a case has been brought under Dick Goodard's Law in Summit County that makes animal abuse a felony. (Photo courtesy Gillian Strait)
Gillian Strait, 19 talks about her cat Leo. The cat was allegedly killed by a former roommate, who is thought to be the first person charged in Summit County under the Dick Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gillian Strait, 19, shows a photo of her cat Leo on her cell phone at her new apartment. The cat was allegedly killed by a former roommate, who is thought to be the first person charged in Summit County under the Dick Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gillian Strait, 19 shows a photo of her cat Leo on her cell phone at her new apartment. The cat was allegedly killed by a former roommate, who is thought to be the first person charged in Summit County under the Dick Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)