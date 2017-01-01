Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London, Thursday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People walk around parliament square on election day in Westminster, London, Thursday. Polling stations opened across Britain on Thursday amid heightened security worries following a series of terror attacks in what one senior police official described as "unprecedented times.'' (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after voting in the general election at a polling station in London, Thursday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves with her husband Philip after voting in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A voter arrives at a polling station in Kentmere, Cumbria, England to cast his vote in the General Election, Thursday. British voters went to the polls Thursday for an election envisioned to be dominated by the country's pending departure from the European Union but that ended up focusing on international terrorism following attacks in London and Manchester. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Two anti-Brexit activists pose with their hand-puppets depicting British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party Theresa May, left, and Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, during a protest, in front of the the Houses of Parliament on election day in London, Thursday. Britain voted Thursday in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)