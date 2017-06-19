Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians, Monday, June 19, 2017. A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017. The vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street following a visit to Finsbury Park in north London, Monday, June 19, 2017. A driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque early Monday in an attack that police said they were investigating as a terrorist incident. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017. A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)