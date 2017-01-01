Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Voris Community Learning Center principal, Ione McIntosh (right), and school secretary Judy Carter examine a time capsule recovered from the demolition site of the former Voris Elementary School next door in Akron. The capsule weighs about 200 pounds and appears to remain sealed. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 1976 file photo, 5th graders watch as Gale Dwyer seals the time capsule before lowering it in the ground in front of Voris School. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 1976 file photo, fifth grader April Wine lowers the time capsule in front of Voris School. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A time capsule recovered from the demolition site of the former Voris Elementary School weighs about 200 pounds and appears to remain sealed. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A time capsule recovered from the demolition site of the former Voris Elementary School weighs about 200 pounds and appears to remain sealed. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)