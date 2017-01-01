Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White flashes a smile during a press conference at Summa Akron City Hospital on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White enters a press conference with his wife Robin White at Summa Akron City Hospital on Monday. White was shot four times on July 9 while responding to a domestic call. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White flashes a smile during a press conference at Summa Akron City Hospital on Monday.White was shot four times on July 9 while responding to a domestic call. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White talks during a press conference at Summa Akron City Hospital on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White gives a statement during a press conference at Summa Akron City Hospital with his wife Robin at his side on Monday. At his left is Summa trauma surgeon Dr. Joshua Nash. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White (right) gives a statement during a press conference at Summa Akron City Hospital on Monday. At far left is Police Chief Harold Britt, and trauma surgeon Dr. Joshua Nash. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White leaves Summa Akron City Hospital after a brief press conference followed by Chief Harold Britt on Monday. White was shot four times on July 9 while responding to a domestic call. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniontown Police Sgt. David White leaves Summa Akron City Hospital by way of Chief Harold Britt's vehicle on Monday. White was shot four times on July 9 while responding to a domestic call. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)