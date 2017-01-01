Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz delivers remarks in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's Polaris service. United's annual meeting with shareholders takes place Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
In this May 2, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. At the United Continental Holdings Inc. annual meeting, Wednesday United Airlines investors will get their chance to ask Munoz about the violent removal of a man from a plane and other recent incidents. Shareholders also will vote on whether to re-elect board members, and get their say on executive pay. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Protesters sit down in a busy street blocking traffic outside a United Airlines shareholders meeting Wednesday in downtown Chicago. Chicago police arrested the people who were were protesting the low pay of employees of companies that provide meals and other services for United Airlines at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Police say the people were taken away from the scene near the Willis Tower, issued citations and released from custody. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)