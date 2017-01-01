Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 13 photo, Crystal Pepper, daughter of Dr. David Dao, accompanied by attorney Stephen Golan, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. On Thursday, United Airlines reached a settlement with Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight on April 9, igniting a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines. United and Dao's lawyers declined to disclose financial terms of the settlement. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
In this April 13 photo, Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for Dr. David Dao, speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. On Thursday United Airlines reached a settlement with Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight on April 9, igniting a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines. United and Dao's lawyers declined to disclose financial terms of the settlement. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
In this July 8, 2015 photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In this June 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz speaks during an interview in New York, while seated in the seating configuration of the carrier's new Polaris service. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. Munoz said his response, in which he blamed the passenger and supported his employees, was "insensitive beyond belief." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
In this July 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)