University of Akron's Reggie McAdams (left) blocks the shot of North Dakota State's Mike Felt during the second half in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Alex Abreu (11), teammates and fans celebrate the Zips 18 consecutive win with a 68-53 win over North Dakota State in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Dakota State's Chris Kading (left) goes up for a rebound against University of Akron's Demetrius Treadwell during the first half in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Nick Harney (left) and North Dakota State's Lawrence Alexander wrestle loose ball in the first half in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Zeke Marshall takes a jumper over North Dakota State's TrayVonn Wright in the first half in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) dunks on North Dakota State's Mike Felt during the first half in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head coach Keith Dambrot (right) shares a lighter moment with point guard Alex Abreu before the game against North Dakota State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Blake Justice (top) and Reggie McAdams take the court before the game against North Dakota State in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron AKrowdies Spencer Meigs (left) and Michael Dennison cheer for the ESPN camera before the game against North Dakota State in a Ramada Worldwide BracketBusters game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, Feb. 22, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron head coach Keith Dambrot slips on his sport coat with the game in hand late in the second half against North Dakota State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Deji Ibitayo dunks late in the second half against North Dakota State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Deji Ibitayo (right) passes around North Dakota State's Marshall Bjorklund in the second half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Zeke Marshall slams down a dunk against North Dakota State in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday in Akron. Marshall was called for a technical foul for holding on the rim on the play. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Nick Harney (top) and Chauncey Gilliam trap North Dakota State's Trayvonn Wright during the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, in Akron. The Zips won the game 68-53. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)