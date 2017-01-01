Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot looks back at Akron Zips guard Josh Williams (1) during a first half time out as Akron plays Texas-Arlington in their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot directs his team during the first half of a game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash. in Dec. 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)