John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, gestures to a friend during a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron mascot Zippy joins (from left) UA athletic director Larry William, new basketball coach John Groce, and UA President Matthew Wilson as they hold up a jersey during a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, (left) on the dais answers questions as he shares the stage with UA athletic director Larry William and University President Matthew Wilson during a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Allison Groce takes a photo of D.J. Brennan (left) and her husband, John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, after a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. Brennan was a former college teammate of Groce. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Allison Groce and her husband, John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, pose for a photo after a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, (right) gives his mother Barbara Steele a kiss as his wife Allison watches before taking the stage at a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Groce, the University of Akron's new basketball coach, answers a student's question during a news conference to introduce Groce at the Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)