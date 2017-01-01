Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(from left) Akron guard Alex Abreu steals the ball out of the hands of Ohio University guard Stevie Taylor with the help of teammate Brian Walsh during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Feb. 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (left) drives past Ohio University guard Stevie Taylor during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Saturday, Feb. 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal
Akron's Alex Abreu puts up a shot over Middle Tennessee State's Marcos Knight in the first half of a basketball game in Dec. 2012, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)