Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Marquelle McIntyre cuts a string off the basketball net for himself as the Zips commemorate their regular season championship by cutting the nets Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Josh Williams, a St. Vincent St. Mary graduate, cuts a string off the basketball net for himself as the Zips commemorate their regular season championship by cutting the nets Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson cuts a string off the basketball net for himself as the Zips commemorate their regular season championship by cutting the nets Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Tavian Dunn-Martin cuts a string off the basketball net for himself as the Zips commemorate their regular season championship by cutting the nets Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)