Akron's Jimond Ivey goes to the hoop against Bowling Green in the first half of their game at the James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey goes to the hoop against Bowling Green in the first half of their game at the James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey (left) is fouled by Bowling Green's Wes Alcegaire Bowling in the second half of their game at the James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89 to 84 giving Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
