University of Akron's Antino Jackson has his inside pass swatted away by Ball State's Tahjai Teague during the first half of a Mid-American Conference semi-final game on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Daniel Utomi (left) goes up for two points past Eastern Michigan's Jordan Nobles during the first half of a game, Jan. 20 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)