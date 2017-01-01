Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane pulls in a pass during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defensive lineman Se'Von Pittman bench presses during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane pulls in a pass during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
NFL scouts note the times of members of the Akron Zips football team participating in the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Al Saunders (left) wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns, talks with Akron wide receiver and Firestone High School graduate Jerome Lane during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defensive lineman Jamal Marcus runs a drill during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane during the long jump event at the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane pulls in a pass during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defensive lineman Jelani Hamilton (cq) bench presses during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver JoJo Natson Jr. runs a drill during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver JoJo Natson Jr. runs a drill during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron wide receiver JoJo Natson Jr. bench presses during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defensive lineman Jelani Hamilton (cq) runs a drill during the Akron Zips Pro Timing Day in the Stile Athletic Field House on the University of Akron campus Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)