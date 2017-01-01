Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Blue team's Mykel Traylor-Bennett (top) is knocked out of bounds by White team defensive back Jordan George in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team wide receiver Tra'Von Chapman cheers from the sideline in the second half of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team running back Manny Morgan (center) rushes past White team's Brock Boxen (left), Travonte Junius and Shawn Featherstone in the second half of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zips head coach Terry Bowden surveys the action from the backfield in the second half of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zips head coach Terry Bowden gives a post game pep talk after the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team's Kato Nelson makes a pass in the first quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team quarterback Nick Johns (left) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team wide receiver Tra'Von Chapman (front) dives for a deep pass ahead of White team defensive back Denzel Butler in the first quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team wide receiver AJ Coney (top) celebrates with teammate Kwadarrius Smith after a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team receiver Kwadarrius Smith (left) races ahead of White team defensive back Jordan George for a pass thrown just out of reach in the first quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team's Kwadarrius Smith (left) runs for yards after a reception as White team cornerback Mikee Hayes fails to bring him down in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team running back Van Edwards Jr (center) rushes for yards as he stares down White team's Shawn Featherstone (right) in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team running back Van Edwards Jr (top) runs to the sideline as White team's Jordan George tackles him in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
White team linebacker James King (center) is congratulated by teammates after picking off a Blue team pass in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team quarterback Kato Nelson (center) navigates through a host of White team defenders as he sprints for a first down in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team wide receiver AJ Coney (left) drags along White team safety Vince Lockett in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Blue team tight end Mykel Traylor-Bennett (left) breaks away from White team's James King as he rushes to the sideline in the second quarter of the University of Akron Spring Game at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)