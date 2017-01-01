Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron quarterback Nick Johns during the Zips first spring practice of the season at the Stile Athletics Field House on Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron quarterback Nick Johns throws in front of head coach Terry Bowden during the Zips first spring practice of the season at the Stile Athletics Field House on Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson tosses the ball during a spring practice in the Stile Athletics Field House Monday. Woodson will not be participating in spring practice because of an injury. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)