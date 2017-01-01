Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (2) celebrates after sinking a three-point shot in the first half against Georgia Southern Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won the game 75-67. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (2) looks wide eyed as he drives to the basket against American University's Leon Tolksdorf in the first half of their home opener at John A. Rhodes Arena in Akron on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kwan Cheatham Jr (facing) celebrates with Antino Jackson (55) after making a three in the second half of a basketball game against the Buffalo Bulls at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Kwan finished with seven 3s. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) shoots over Ohio University's Kenny Kaminski in the second half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)