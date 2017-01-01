Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. attempts to go up for two points between Kent's Jalen Avery (left) and Kevin Zabo during the second half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. Akron won 66-56. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (left) drives on Miami's Milos Jovic in the first half of a game Feb. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) gets inside onToledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the second half of a game on Feb. 14, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot directs his team against Toledo in the second half of a game, Feb. 14, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)