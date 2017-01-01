Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot direct his team against Ohio University in the first half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot direct his team against Ohio University in the first half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Head Coach Keith Dambrot calls out a play from the sideline in the first half of the Zips' home opener against American University at John A. Rhodes Arena in Akron on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Daniel Utomi (left) goes up for two points past Eastern Michigan's Jordan Nobles during the first half of their game at the James A. Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coppin State's Izais Hicks (right) fouls Akron's Tavian Dunn-Martin in the second half of a college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. puts up a shot as Bowling Green's Wes Alcegaire (14) defends in the first half of their game Tuesday at James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (2) looks to shoot a three in the first half of their home opener at John A. Rhodes Arena in Akron on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cedrick MIddleton laid down on the court reacting to the Miami's 3 point shot which basically ended the game between Miami University and the University of Akron in MAC Tournament play Saturday March 10, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lew Stamp/Akron Beacon Journal)