Coppin State's Izais Hicks (left) bats the ball away from Akron's Aaron Jackson in the second half of a college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Michael Hughes (right) shoots over Coppin State's Izais Hicks in the second half of a college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron coach Keith Dambrot eyes his team's play against Coppin State in the second half of a college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (right) looks to the basket under Coppin State's Dejuan Clayton in the second half of a college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Aaron Jackson (left) attempts to block the shot of Georgia Southern's Ike Smith in the first half Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won the game 75-67. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Tavian Dunn-Martin tosses the ball up for for a dunk by Jimond Ivey (not pictured) in the first half of their game against Bowling Green at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke (22) looks to defend the shot of Buffalo's Blake Hamilton (0) during first half action of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)