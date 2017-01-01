Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Noah Robotham (14) calls out a play to teammates as he takes the ball up the court in the first half of the Zips' home opener against American University at John A. Rhodes Arena in Akron on Nov. 17, 2016. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham (left) chases after a loose ball against Georgia Southern's Shawn O'Connell in the first half, Nov. 22, 2016 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won the game 75-67. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (55) shoots for three over Buffalo's CJ Massinburg in the first half of a game Jan. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham (left) and Toledo's Jonathan Williams dive for a loose ball in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)