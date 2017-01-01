Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Noah Robotham (right) drives between Eastern Michigan's Ty Toney (left) and Tim Bond during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey (left) and Isaiah Johnson battle for the rebound with Eastern Michigan's Nick Madray during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (right) drives past Eastern Michigan's Baylee Steele during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson goes up for two points over Eastern Michigan's Baylee Steele during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Daniel Utomi (left) goes up for two points past Eastern Michigan's Jordan Nobles during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. puts up a three pointer against Eastern Michigan during the first half of their game Friday at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)