Kent's Jalen Avery (left) attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Akron's Antino Jackson during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Josh Williams attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Kent's Deon Edwin during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Deon Edwin (left) and Akron's Daniel Utomi go for loose ball during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Jaylin Walker (right) attempts to go up for two points over Akron's Isaiah Johnson during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Mitch Peterson grabs the rebound over Akron's Aaron Jackson during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) blocks Kent's Adonis De La Rosa during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham goes up for two points against Kent during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke slams in a dunk in front of Kent's Danny Pippen (left) Jaylin Walker and Deon Edwin during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (center) looks to pass between Kent's Jimmy Hall (left) and Jaylin Walker during the first half of their game Friday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Starters for the University of Akron mens basketball team wait for the preview show for the Kent State Golden Flashes to end before their game at the M.A.C. Center Friday in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)