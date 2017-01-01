Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron guard Josh Williams (1) falls back while shooting over Texas-Arlington forward Jorge Bilbao (45) and guard Kaelon Wilson (5) in the first half of their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)
Texas-Arlington Mavericks forward Jorge Bilbao (45) and Akron Zips guard Jimond Ivey (0) battle for a loose ball under the net in the first half of their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)
Akron guard Noah Robotham (14) drives in for a shot under the basket against Texas-Arlington in the first half of their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)
Akron guard Antino Jackson (55) drives in for a shot against Texas-Arlington in the first half of their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)
Texas-Arlington center Link Kabadyundi (22) and Akron forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke (22) watch the ball on a rebound in the first half of their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP)
Texas-Arlington forward Jorge Bilbao (45) reacts after being fouled in the first half against Akron during their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot looks back at Akron Zips guard Josh Williams (1) during a first half time out as Akron plays Texas-Arlington in their second round game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)