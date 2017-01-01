Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (2) attempts to block the layup of Georgia Southern's Devonte Boykins (1) in the first half Nov. 22, 2016 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) shoots over Ohio University's Kenny Kaminski in the second half of a game on Jan. 17, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.