A tearful Carol Beasley, mother of convicted CraigsList murder Richard Beasley, talks to reporters upon leaving the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Richard Beasley slumps over while jury verdict forms are checked over by attorneys after being found guilty of the CraigsList murders in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Jack Kern (right), father of Timothy Kern, hugs BCI Special Agent Mark Kollar after a guilty verdict was reached in the Richard Beasley CraigsList murder trial in Summit County Common Please Court Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Tuesday, in Akron. At left is survivor Scott Davis who later quoted "justice was served." (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
The scene in Summit County Common Please Court Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom as guilty verdicts are read for Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley on Tuesday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Beasley, mother of convicted CraigsList murder Richard Beasley, leaves the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday after talking to media. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
