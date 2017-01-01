Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Reneee Mundell, half sister of Sheila Marie Evans, hugs Donna Hudson (right) aunt of Sheila Marie, as they give the victim's response following the execution of Ronald Phillips for aggravated murder, felonious sexual penetration and rape at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on Wednesday. Phillips was executed by lethal injection at 10:43 a.m. for the crimes perpetrated on Sheila Marie. [Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
In this photo released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Ronald Phillips. Phillips, a death row inmate who raped and killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
Samantha Searls of Cincinnati stands with other protestors outside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville following the execution of Ronald Phillips for aggravated murder, felonious sexual penetration and rape on Wednesday. Searls said about 25 people from the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center showed up to protest the execution. [Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Dir. Gary Mohr talks to the media prior to the execution of Ronald Phillips for aggravated murder, felonious sexual penetration and rape at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on Wednesday. Phillips was executed by lethal injection at 10:43 a.m. [Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is seen in Lucasville, Wednesday. Ronald Phillips, 43, was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3� years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state. Phillips was condemned to die for the 1993 rape and slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Three-year-old Sheila Marie Evans of Akron was raped and murdered by Ronald Phillips. Phillips is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday for the rape and murder of a 3-year-old Akron girl. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Renee Mundell, half-siser to Sheila Marie Evans, and Donna Hudson, aunt of Sheila Marie, address the media
following Wednesday's execution of Ronald Phillips, Sheila Marie's killer. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Death penalty protesters, from left to right, Samantha Searls, Sister Alice Gerdeman, Maggie Botts and Lauren
Bailey. They were outside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville on Wednesday. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)