Rev. Ronald Fowler addresses a standing room crowd at the Akron Urban League MLK celebration breakfast on Monday. Fowler was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rev. Ronald Fowler gets a hug from Akron Urban League President & CEO Dr. Sadie Winlock after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MLK celebration breakfast on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (left), Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Rev. Ronald Fowler, and Akron Urban League President Dr. Sadie Winlock pose with Fowler's Lifetime Achievement Award at the MLK celebration breakfast on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)