An early stretch of Hunt Trail, a 5.2-mile route up Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine. The woodlands trail gives way to an extremely steep and rocky ascent above the mountain's treeline. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Professional photo guide Vincent Lawrence of Seal Harbor, Maine (left) and his client Frank Gallagher, of Silver Spring, Md., move to a new position while photographing the rocky coast of Maine's Acadia National Park at dawn. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Tourists photograph the sunset at the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park near Bar Harbor, Maine. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A back window in painter Winslow Homer's studio gives a view of the ocean that he depicted in his best-known paintings in Scarborough, Maine. The home where Homer lived and worked from 1883 until his death in 1910 is opening to the public following a multiyear, multimillion-dollar renovation by the Portland Museum of Art. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Clarke Canfield)
Hikers pose for triumphant photos atop Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine. Katahdin is the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
People walking on the Rockland Breakwater, a man-made granite jetty that stretches nearly a mile into Penobscot Bay from Rockland, Maine. A stroll on the jetty to the lighthouse at the other end almost feels like you're walking on water. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Shoppers pause at the giant boot outside the L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport, Maine. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The Wassataquoik Stream flows through Township 3, Range 8, Maine, on land owned by environmentalist Roxanne Quimby, the co-founder of Burt's Bees. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Nessa King of Wyndham, Maine, returns a shot while playing volleyball in record breaking heat at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. As a summer vacation destination, Maine has something for everyone, from hiking and beaches to adventure and the arts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)