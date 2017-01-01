Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent's Kellon Thomas (bottom) and Mark Henninger (top) fight for a loose ball with Valparaiso's Erik Buggs during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Melvin Tabb (left) grabs a rebound in front of Valparaiso's Vashile Fernandez during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Kellon Thomas (center) loses the ball as he drives to the basket past Valparaiso defenders Will Bogan (left) and Ryan Broekhoff during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Randal Holt (left) drives to the basket past Valparaiso's Vashile Fernandez during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Mark Henninger (right) blocks a shot by Valparaiso's Kevin Van Wijk during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Kent's Chris Evans is on the left. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Randal Holt (left) tries to steal the ball from Valparaiso's Jordan Coleman during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Mark Henninger (right) runs into Valparaiso's Ben Boggs as he makes a pass during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Henninger was called for a charge on the play. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Bryson Pope (0) puts up a shot over Valparaiso defenders Jordan Coleman (2) and Vashile Fernandez (14) during first half action in their game at the M.A.C. Center on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)