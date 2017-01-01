Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards defenders Bradley Beal (3) and Emeka Okafor (50) during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard C. J. Miles (right) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards defender Jan Vesely during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (left) drives past Washington Wizards defender Trevor Ariza and scores during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards defenders Bradley Beal (3) and Emeka Okafor (50) during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (left) gets a pass off despite the defense of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (right) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards defender Trevor Ariza during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson slams home two points during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (right) fights for a rebound with Washington Wizards forward Trevor Ariza during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Washington Wizards center Jan Vesely (right) slams home two points over Cleveland Cavalier center Tyler Zeller during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (right) is fouled on a drive to the basket by Washington Wizards forward Trevor Booker during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott reacts to a foul call against his team during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (right) tries to stop the dribble of Washington Wizards guard A. J. Price during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (right) tries to block a shot by Washington Wizards center Emeka Okafor during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters slams home two points during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (right) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards defender A. J. Price during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tyler Zeller (left) is fouled by Washington Wizards defender Martell Webster as he drives to the basket during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers cheer as members of the starting line up are introduced before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in Cleveland. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)