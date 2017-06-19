Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pope Francis caresses a child in St. John Lateran Basilica, where a group of refugees gathered to see the pope before the opening of the Ecclesial Convention of the Diocese of Rome, Monday, June 19, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis delivers his speech during the opening of the Ecclesial Convention of the Diocese of Rome in St. John Lateran Basilica, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers his speech during the opening of the Ecclesial Convention of the Diocese of Rome in St. John Lateran Basilica, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)